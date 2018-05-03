Sexual harassment case: Delhi HC tells Atul Kumar Johri not to be part of JNU panels till inquiry is done

Atul Kumar Johri was arrested in March before being granted bail. Before he resigned from his posts in the wake of the allegations, he was director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and of JNU’s Human Resource Development Centre. Atul Kumar Johri was arrested in March before being granted bail. Before he resigned from his posts in the wake of the allegations, he was director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and of JNU’s Human Resource Development Centre.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked JNU professor Atul Kumar Johri, accused of sexual harassment by several women students, not to be part of any administrative panels till the varsity’s fact-finding committee (FFC) completes its enquiry against him. Eight FIRs have been lodged against him in the case.

The court also indicated that he should keep away and not cross paths with the complainants. “This interim direction is in interest of the professor, only if he wants a fair enquiry in the matter against him… In my view, respondent 4 (Johri) should keep away and avoid chance of interaction with the petitioners (the woman complainants),” Justice Rajiv Shakdher said.

READ | Why no action against JNU professor Atul Johri in sexual harassment case: HC

However, the professor’s wife and a relative — who were present in court — submitted through their counsel, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, that “his (the professor) prestige is at stake. “I have three children. I am not inclined to move out, unless I am asked by JNU’s administration,” the counsel said on Johri’s behalf.

When the judge asked if he won’t move out even voluntarily, advocate Hansaria and counsel Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for Johri, replied in the negative. “The FIRs are motivated… I need to respond to the allegations in detail,” Johri’s counsel said. He added that Johri was served with the court notice on the pleas filed by the women, seeking his suspension, only on Tuesday.

The court then allowed Johri to file his response. The case will next be heard on May 23.

However, in its interim order, the court made it clear that its directions were based on the stand of the JNU counsel, Ginny J Rautray, who said a committee has been set up to look into the allegations — pursuant to the court’s April 25 directions.

The JNU counsel also said Johri has been asked not to go to any of the labs on campus, and to resign from all his posts. “He is no longer the mess warden of Chandrabhaga Hostel. The women are not in any manner in touch with the professor,” the JNU counsel said.

Taking note of this, Justice Shakdher suggested that the FFC have women members and that the university consider sending Johri on leave. “This decision (to send him on leave) can be taken after the FFC returns with its findings,” the judge said, adding that Johri will not be in charge of any hostel which has women.

The court also asked JNU to find an alternative supervisor for the two petitioners within the shortest possible time.

During the hearing, Delhi Police’s advocate Satyakam said the probe in the matter is underway and that more witness statements have been recorded.

The students, who were represented by advocate Vrinda Grover, have also sought a restriction on Johri’s entry into campus and provision of a safe working environment.

The court had earlier expressed displeasure over JNU and its V-C not taking action against Johri, despite representation to authorities in this regard.

Johri was arrested in March before being granted bail. Before he resigned from his posts in the wake of the allegations, he was director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and of JNU’s Human Resource Development Centre.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App