Sexual assault victims can’t be degraded: Court

A Delhi court has observed that there is a need to change the “mentality” of society, and that a victim of sexual assault should never be made a “social outcast” or be “degraded”. The observation came after the court convicted a 22-year-old man of raping a 12-year-old girl and sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

“A victim of a sexual offence not only faces mental and physical trauma, but is also subjected to social stigma. In most cases, the victim has to change their residence, which also causes financial losses to the victim or her family. In the instant case also, the child victim has not only suffered mental and physical trauma, but also faced social stigma. There is a need to change our mentality and a victim of a sexual offence should never be degraded and socially outcasted,” Additional Sessions Judge Pritam Singh said.

