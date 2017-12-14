Sexual assault of visually impaired children: British national faced child abuse charges in UK in 2006

Murray Dennis Ward was arrested on September 4 Murray Dennis Ward was arrested on September 4

Three months after a 54-year-old British national was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three visually impaired boys at a school for blind in RK Puram, police said the accused was earlier booked in a “child abuse” case in the UK but was acquitted there for lack of evidence.

Police, while filing the chargesheet in the case last week, told a city court that they have requested their counterparts in the UK for details of the case, but are yet to get any response from them.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Delhi Police filed an over 100-page chargesheet detailing the scientific evidence against the accused, as well as details of alleged mobile chats with minor boys.

The chargesheet also mentions two recordings of him and the boys at the school.

Police sources said that in a one-minute video, the accused, Murray Dennis Ward, is seen sitting and talking with the three boys in a hostel room, while in a 16-second video, he is seen allegedly indulging in a sexual act with them.

The video was made by a staff member, who informed school authorities, following which a call was made to police and Ward was arrested on September 4.

Police told the court that during investigation, they contacted counterparts in the UK and were informed that Ward had been booked in a child abuse case in 2006, but was acquitted for lack of evidence. They also told the court that they have approached the Interpol to ascertain if he was involved in a criminal case in any other part of the world.

Police claimed that during interrogation, Ward said he was “giving sex education to the children”. During investigation, police recovered alleged chats with several persons, including the three boys from the blind school, on his mobile phone. They were chatting using a special app for the differently abled. Police sources alleged he had also asked the boys to delete the chats.

Police, in their chargesheet, also said that only three children from the school — two aged 13 and one 14 years — have emerged as victims so far.

Police said they conducted counselling of the schoolchildren and put up a complaint box, telling them that their names would be kept secret. However, no one turned up.

The police said that they have sufficient evidence to prove their charges against Ward in the court. They also said that they were still awaiting the forensic report of his mobile phone and laptop. The awaited reports will be added in the supplementary chargesheet.

Police has informed the court that Ward, who has been India since October 2016, had started going to the school about 10 months ago, and used to donate things like books and clothes to children there. He was working in a multinational company in Gurgaon and was staying in Vasant Kunj in a rented accommodation.

A case has been registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Soon after his arrest police informed the British High Commission. Police sources said that none of his family members have approached them as of now. Presently, he is lodged in Tihar Jail.

