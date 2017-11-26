‘Sexual assault’ of 4-year-old: Mother hits out at school

The mother of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her classmate, again lashed out at the school on Saturday.

“Why didn’t the school furnish the entire footage of the day, from the time she walked in at 9.07 am on November 17 to her stepping out of the premises. The footage that they furnished is only until 12.15 pm. Footage from the class where the kids assemble before being taken out to be handed over to parents is missing,” she alleged.

She also asked why police were not initiating action against the school. On Friday, police had said they are probing allegations by the girl’s mother that the school was not prompt in its response.

The school has maintained that it is cooperating with the police in their probe.

