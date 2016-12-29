Sex determination racket busted in Gurgaon, 2 held

The Gurgaon Health Department Wednesday busted an inter-state sex determination racket running in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of one doctor and a tout who served as a middleman.

Officials from the Health Department said they received “secret information” regarding the racket on Tuesday, and based on that, appointed a decoy patient who approached the tout, Jitender, who hails from Daula village. The patient requested to be put in touch with a doctor who could conduct the sex determination test. “Jitender asked for Rs 10,000 for the job,” police said. He then took the patient on his bike to Shankar Ultrasound in Khair village near Aligarh to consult the proprietor of the clinic, Dr Mahesh Sharma, police said.