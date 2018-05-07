Sewage plant mishap: Two men from firm managing hotel sewage plant arrested

The incident took place at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market on April 29 (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The incident took place at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market on April 29 (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Five days after the death of two men who fell inside a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market, police have arrested the directors of the firm that managed the plant. Police said the men turned up with their lawyers and surrendered before the Patiala House court on Saturday morning.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “The two men, Mandal and Shah, are directors of EcoPollutech Engineers.”

Following the two deaths, police had tried to trace the men. A team had also been sent to their office in Govindpuri. But they could not be found and their phones were off, police claimed.

“They tried to apply for bail but did not get it. We formally arrested the two and they are being questioned at Tughlak Road police station,” said an officer.

Hotel authorities had told police that they were not responsible for daily work at the plant. However, police had named both the hotel and EcoPollutech Engineers in the FIR.

Police said that on April 29, Ravinder (40), an STP operator, had been sent to the plant to fix a leak and fell unconscious. Four other men, including the deputy chief engineer, went in to check on him after he shouted for help. All five fell unconscious and were taken to the hospital.

Ravinder and Vikram (26), a security guard from Securitas, died three days after the incident at Moolchand Hospital. “We are questioning the men to ascertain who deputed the STP operator to fix the leak and if safety procedures were followed,” the officer said.

Ravinder’s daughter Shilpa said she is satisfied that the men have been arrested but is unsure about what will happen with the case. “I hope they do not go scot-free. We are yet to recover from the shock of my father’s death,” she said.

