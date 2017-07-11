Sewage plant in Gurgaon gets a touch of spring on its walls

A painting initiative at Sewage Treatment Plant, DLF phase 5 in Gurgaon on Monday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar A painting initiative at Sewage Treatment Plant, DLF phase 5 in Gurgaon on Monday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Gurgaon’s DLF5 area has undergone a transformation of sorts, with its once-drab white walls now sporting a dancing peacock, flowers, trees and butterflies, as well as slogans on reducing waste and saving water. To promote the message of environmental conservation, two groups of artists following two different art forms — graffiti and mosaic — collaborated on the project.

“DLF5 approached us for the project in January and asked us to create a storyline. We called the project ‘Hope Springs’ because they asked us to make the walls colourful and lively, and spring is a lively theme in itself. The STP is doing something akin to recycling of water… That is how we came up with the story,” said Kanika Singh, founder and creative director of Mini Mason, which tied up with graffiti artist Yogi Kumar.

The inner boundary walls of the STP, as well as 11 outer walls of the structures within its premises, are now adorned with images telling the story of ‘Hope Springs’, and promoting the theme of ‘Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle’. The largest wall, covering two storeys of a building, depicts a peacock with its feathers spread out, dancing while raindrops fall around it. Others depict slogans such as “Water is the driving force of nature” and “every drop counts”.

Talks for the project began in January, following which 15 artists from Kumar’s group, as well as three from Mini Mason, began work in June. “This project is also unique because of the combination of graffiti and mosaic, which in itself is unusual. The graffiti artists used regular distemper and acrylic paints. For the mosaic, we used several materials such as mirrors, glass bubbles and ceramic tiles,” Singh said.

On Monday morning, several residents from the area could be seen putting finishing touches to the artwork.

