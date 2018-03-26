Severed leg found in garbage in Gurgaon

The leg was found in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar. (Manoj Kumar) The leg was found in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar. (Manoj Kumar)

A RAGPICKER rummaging through a pile of garbage in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar got a rude shock on Sunday afternoon when he discovered a dismembered leg in the trash, police said. The incident took place around 12.30 pm. Sub-inspector Jagdev Singh, who is in charge of the Arjun Nagar police post and investigating the matter, said, “The ragpicker who discovered the dismembered limb alerted us immediately. We reached the spot and seized the body part.”

“The limb had been chopped off from below the knee, and a plaster was also found near it in the trash pile. The leg seems to have been cut off with some metal,” he said. Police said they suspect that the leg belongs to a middle-aged man, and are trying to ascertain if it was cut off as part of a crime or during a medical procedure. “We are checking nearby hospitals to see if they have conducted such surgeries recently,” Singh said.

