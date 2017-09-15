Only in Express
  • Seven months after Pataudi gangrape, four held: Gurgaon cops

Seven months after Pataudi gangrape, four held: Gurgaon cops

The incident took place on January 30. Gurgaon Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar, had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published:September 15, 2017 4:03 am
dera sacha sauda, gurmeet ram rahim singh, haryana police, dera violence, panchkula, sirsa, ram rahim rape conviction, india news Representational photo
Top News

Seven months after a group of armed men barged into an iron factory in Pataudi’s Mandpura area and looted the place, while holding the workers hostage and gangraping two women, police has arrested four persons in connection with the crime. Police said the men have admitted to executing similar crimes in Haryana, UP and Rajasthan.

The incident took place on January 30. Gurgaon Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar, had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. According to police, for the last few months, the team had been rigorously questioning gangs operating in this manner in Haryana, Punjab, UP, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.
“After pursuing several leads and gathering evidence, four people were arrested Wednesday,” said Khirwar. The accused have been identified as Dharmu alias Hemant, Munna alias Lucky, Lambu alias Teelu alias Vinay, and Rajbir alias Narsingh.

“They said they would loot and rob homes and farmhouses located near the highway in the cover of darkness, and often rape the women,” Khirwar said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 14: Latest News