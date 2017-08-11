Seven Dyal Singh teachers asked to apologise over ‘ruckus’

Seven faculty members of Dyal Singh College (DSC) have alleged that they have been asked to sign on an apology letter or face action. The faculty members had, on July 20, sought an appointment with the chairman, while a governing body meeting was going on to discuss the conversion of DSC (Evening) and the bifurcation of the college campus.

But as per a Delhi High Court order of 2008, protesting inside the college by faculty members or karamcharis is prohibited. The seven faculty members were Wednesday told that chairman Amitabh Sinha, Supreme Court lawyer and National Executive member, BJP, has sought a written apology in this regard. But they insisted that they be given written instruction.

On Thursday, they received a note from I S Bakshi, principal of the morning college. Naveen Gaur, a physics teacher, said no faculty member will apologise.

Sinha said, “A group of teachers had called students from outside and created an ugly scene that day. I was manhandled by faculty members and students. The students were instigated by faculty who had a problem with the conversion of DSC (evening) into a morning college.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App