Set up waste management plant at Ranikhera by year-end: LG to NDMC

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI File Photo)

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday inspected a construction and demolition waste management plant in north Delhi’s Burari area and directed the NDMC to set up its second such plant at Ranikhera by the year-end. The LG also instructed officials to use automation in manufacturing products from recycled construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

He was accompanied by Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, P K Gupta and senior civic officials of SDMC and LG Secretariat. “He also directed NDMC to set up its second plant at Ranikhera with a capacity of 1,000 MT per day extendable upto 2,000 MT capacity in a land of 3.5 acre allotted by DDA to NDMC for the purpose, by December 31,” the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Gupta said it is India’s “first large-scale construction and demolition waste management plant” at Burari and informed that NDMC has been successfully running such waste recycling plant of 2,000 MT capacity since 2009. “Till date, 30 lakh metric tonnes of C&D waste has been recycled and converted into useful products like sand, aggregates, recycled aggregates, precast tiles, pavers and slabs which have been utilised by public through open sale at the plant,” he said. “The wet processing technology for the plant at Burari minimises dust and noise pollution and was adapted to suit the C&D waste generated in India,” it said.