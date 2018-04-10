Service matters, simply counting passengers not a good indicator, says DMRC chief Mangu Singh

It is unfortunate that DMRC has become a point of some sort of controversy. Express photo by Cheena Kapoor It is unfortunate that DMRC has become a point of some sort of controversy. Express photo by Cheena Kapoor

Over the last few months, Delhi Metro has had to face backlash over the fare hike and a delay in Phase IV. DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh speaks to Sourav Roy Barman on the way forward:

Do you feel Metro has become a victim of politics of late?

It is unfortunate that DMRC has become a point of some sort of controversy… But DMRC still enjoys support from both governments. On paper and in practice, we are not at all affected. Some things were unfortunate, but as such there is no change.

Was the ridership dip along expected lines?

This is a universal phenomenon. In our case, the hike was quite high. In Kolkata Metro, same dip was noticed. In 2009, when DMRC fares were last hiked, the dip was even more. Even in DTC, whenever there was a fare hike, there was a drop. Then slowly it comes back. The international norm is 20-25%, in our case it was 8-9%.

But was the dip more than what DMRC had envisaged?

When you provide more and more network in the city, it is not the overall ridership that matters. What matters is the service provided to commuters. Simply counting number of passengers is not a good indicator as the number of interchange stations have increased. We will now work out utilisation of lines. Today, we are counting a passenger once. We are now developing a system under which wherever he/she travels, for whatever kilometre, we will work out separately. For example, in London, where the network is bigger than ours, ridership is less, but utilisation is more.

Did DMRC anticipate the political backlash?

We have a statutory arrangement in place when it comes to a fare hike. They (governments) know fully well, it is not in the hands of any government. If it was in our hand, we would have done it two-three years ago.

Where is the Phase IV project stuck?

I do not think this is related to Metro. This is basically about the state government vs Centre, availability of funds, sharing of taxes. They feel if some corridors are not viable, other corridors will have to cross-subsidise and it may have an impact. When you prepare a DPR (detailed project report) and calculate the economics, you project the traffic. The projection can never be 100% perfect. These projections are based on development proposed along the line, and other factors. Anybody can question these assumptions.

But is DMRC’s projection being questioned for the first time?

Questions are raised, but not at this stage. This (questioning) happens when you prepare a DPR, and when preliminary assessments are made. In this case too, we chose a certain number of corridors, assessed, and selected a few. We had a lot of discussions, the government was involved. But a different set of people was involved as it was in 2013-14.

