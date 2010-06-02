Server failure hits Metro line

Metro train services on the busy Dwarka Sector 9-Noida City Centre/Anand Vihar line was disrupted on Tuesday morning after a technical snag sent the train identification and announcement systems haywire,resulting in overcrowding and delays across the stretch. Metro officials said the Automatic Train Supervision server failed because of which the train identification numbers were lost.

The glitch caused inconvenience to commuters who had to wait over half an hour at the stations with trains getting delayed from 10 am to 4 pm. A similar problem had hit the line last November.

Due to the technical snag in the communication network,train services were affected from 10 am to 4 pm. This resulted in cancellation of 10 train trips. As some of the trains got delayed,it had a domino effect on the following trains, said an official spokesperson of DMRC,adding that the trains were later run on manual mode and the numbers reset.

The frequent loss of train identification numbers also threw the public announcement system out of gear,leaving commuters stranded at the stations and on trains. I had boarded a train from Anand Vihar and had to reach my office in Barakhamba,but the announcements went wrong and the train stopped at Yamuna Bank for over 15 minutes, said Shikha Jain,who works in a law firm.

Commuters also had to wait for more than half an hour at most stations on the line,already the busiest on the network. Many complained that as the trains came in,most passengers pushed towards the gates. The train that I took was so crowded that it became suffocating. Moreover,it kept stopping at some of the stations for longer than scheduled, said Manish Ojha,who boarded the train from Dwarka Mor. The movement of all trains is monitored from the Operations Control Centre at Metro Bhawan.

