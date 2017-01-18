‘Serial rapist’ held in Delhi: Daughter unwell, he looked for minor girls

One of the girls targeted by the accused had gone to buy stationery when he approached her. Abhishek Angad One of the girls targeted by the accused had gone to buy stationery when he approached her. Abhishek Angad

The 38-year-old “serial rapist” Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested last week, didn’t even take his 13-year-old unwell daughter to the hospital because he was allegedly looking for unattended minor girls in New Ashok Nagar.

On January 10, Rastogi, his daughter and his brother-in-law headed from Rudrapur to Delhi-NCR to a relative’s home because she had “remained depressed and had fever” over the last few days. But once they reached in the morning, instead of seeking medical help for her, he stepped out, promising to return in an hour-and-a-half. However, he didn’t return that day.

“He swore to return after taking care of some unfinished business. His daughter went to the hospital by herself and returned in the afternoon… He didn’t return the entire day,” said Rastogi’s 35-year-old brother-in-law, a plumber.

He said they had gone to the capital after a local doctor at Rudrapur asked them to. “I was sent by his wife to ensure he would be present with her,” said the brother-in-law.

According to police, on January 10, Rastogi spent the day looking for unattended girls in the area. According to police, Rastogi is alleged to have taken two girls, aged 10 and 11, to isolated buildings on January 12, but they managed to flee.

Rastogi’s family said he left the daughter at the relative’s home and returned to Rudrapur, only to be arrested a few days later. His 32-year-old wife said she was there when he was arrested. “Policemen came looking for him… they said they had spent sleepless nights because of him. I was afraid he had again done something bad to little girls and then policemen showed us a video,” said the wife, who is unable to walk because of a “nerve problem” in the lower back.