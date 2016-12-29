Senior Delhi Congress leader welcomes appointment of Anil Baijal as Lt Governor of Delhi

Latest News
Sharma, a four time MLA, called on Baijal at his residence and conveyed to him that people of Delhi have high expectations from him in addressing problems like traffic congestion, pollution and water supply in the city.

Senior Delhi Congress leader Mukesh Sharma today welcomed appointment of Anil Baijal as Lt Governor of Delhi, saying he has in-depth knowledge about the city which will help in addressing various challenges faced by the capital. Sharma, a four time MLA, called on Baijal at his residence and conveyed to him that people of Delhi have high expectations from him in addressing problems like traffic congestion, pollution and water supply in the city. “Baijal is well aware of Delhi’s structure as well as its problems being involved with various developmental projects as he had served Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as its vice chairman.

The President accepted the resignation of Jung and also approved the appointment of Baijal, who will be the 21st Lt Governor of the national capital.

70-year-old Baijal was appointed as the Lt Governor of Delhi by the President, yesterday. He will be the 21st Lt Governor of Delhi.

The 1969 batch IAS officer, had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries.

Baijal had retired from service in 2006 as Secretary, Urban Development Ministry.

Sharma said that Baijal’s past experience of occupying various top positions and helping development of the national capital will be rewarding and gainful.

“Delhi’s halted development will get accelerated with his appointment as LG,” he added.

