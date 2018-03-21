Seminar on children with special needs

By Padmini Ramesh

The Delhi Society for Welfare of Special Children (DSWSC) organised the Yasho Rajya Laxmi memorial seminar on ‘Developing Minds’ on Tuesday. The seminar dealt with issues such as child psychiatry and aimed at creating awareness and sensitising people about different disabilities and the problems faced by parents and families because of the delay in children’s motor, social, cognitive and emotional development. It also focussed on how to deal with these challenges by using different techniques and strategies.

The seminar was presided over by former Congress MP Karan Singh, and attended by Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi and former cabinet minister at the Ministry of Social Justice Kumari Selja.

Maneka told The Indian Express, “I appreciate the efforts and contribution of Yasho Rajya Laxmi in establishing the Delhi Society and its progress, and applaud her remarkable achievement. I also extend my support for future projects of the society.” More than 200 rehabilitation professionals, special education students and parents attended the seminar. “I got exposed to a lot of facets of child behaviour, which I never paid attention to earlier. It helped me since my child has special needs,” said Samarth Tripathi, a parent.

