Self-defence classes to help schoolgirls fight off threats: Delhi govt informs court

The submission was made after the High Court directed the government to initiate self-defence training programmes to girl students to ensure their safety. (Representational Image) The submission was made after the High Court directed the government to initiate self-defence training programmes to girl students to ensure their safety. (Representational Image)

In the face of potential danger, schoolgirls will be able to physically protect themselves as they will be imparted self-defence training soon, the AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

The submission was made after the High Court directed the government to initiate self-defence training programmes to girl students to ensure their safety.

After the December 16, 2012, gangrape, the High Court had taken suo motu cognisance on security of women in the city and had issued a slew of directions to government agencies for protection of women. It also wanted to reform the police response system.

After a bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Yogesh Khanna issued the directive, senior standing counsel for Delhi government Rahul Mehra said he had obtained instructions from Education Minister Manish Sisodia, as per which, self-defence training would be provided soon.

According to the Bench, understanding of self-defence techniques would not only arm students with handy ways to thwart any attack but will also be a precautionary/preventive measure.

The Bench also suggested that the programme be made a part of the school curriculum.

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal, however, said there were only 50 trainers from the Delhi Police to train the students.

She said the government should ensure that adequate number of trainers are provided to hold the classes.

The Bench then asked the Delhi government to look into the possibility of providing additional trainers and volunteers.

Asked whether all schools in Delhi, including the private ones would impart self-defence training to girl students, senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra told The Indian Express that the Delhi government will start with government schools, and might include private schools as well. He also said the training programme would start from the academic year 2017-2018.

Maliwal, however, said the DCW had provided several other recommendations to the police force to increase women safety such as digitalisation, installation of CCTV cameras, illumination of dark spots. The DCW is expecting their implementation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now