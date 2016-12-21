Self-defence classes for women in JNU, DU

Delhi Police are set to launch a self-defence training programme for female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and a few public schools. More than 6,000 students have registered for the programme, to be conducted between December 24 and January 10. Temporary desks have been set up at colleges to help people register.

Sources said that apart from teaching women self defence, the objective is also to develop better relations between students and police.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Police Unit for Women and Children) Sundari Nanda told The Indian Express that it is important for women who take public transport or travel alone to know self defence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes against women cell) Varsha Sharma said, “The way students have shown interest, it seems like the programme will be a big success.”

She said women will be taught several “tricks and techniques” to pin down an assaulter. “On the first two days, focus will be on warm-up exercises. Over the next few days, students will learn techniques about how to use books, bags, hairbands and clips in an emergency,” said Sharma.

She said Delhi Police trainers conducting the programme have been trained at a four-month Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp.