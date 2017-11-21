Seizure of demonetised notes: Delhi HC sends nine to judicial custody

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

A Delhi court today sent nine persons, arrested in connection with the seizure of Rs 36 crore worth of old currency allegedly linked to terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, to judicial custody till the month end.

District Judge Poonam Bamba sent the accused persons to custody till November 30 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said they were required for further custodial interrogation.

The arrested are Pradeep Chauhan, Bhagwan Singh and Vinod Shreedhar Shetty (all residents of Delhi), Deepak Toprani of Mumbai, Ejajul Hassan of Amroha (UP), Jaswinder Singh of Nagpur and J and K-residents Umar Mushtaq Dar (Pulwama), Shahnawaz Mir (Srinagar) and Majid Yousuf Sofi (Anantnag).

The NIA had on November 7 seized over Rs 36 crore in demonetised currency notes, allegedly linked to financing of terror and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and arrested these nine persons.

Seven people were intercepted by an NIA team in Connaught Place in central Delhi as they were carrying 28 cartons filled with demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in four vehicles, the NIA had said.

It had said that the agency got an input about their activities while investigating a case relating to the terror financing in the Kashmir Valley.

During the probe, it emerged that the people and entities linked to separatists and terrorists were still in possession of a significant amount of demonetised currency notes that could not be converted into new ones, it had said.

