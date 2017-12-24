Security up at ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s home after protests

Top News

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2017 5:24 am
Following Protests outside former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai’s house, the Delhi Police have beefed up security outside his residence.

Police had earlier detained around 35-40 protesters who had gathered outside Rai’s house in southwest Delhi.
They were staging a protest against the acquittal of all 18 accused, including DMK leaders A Raja and K Kanimozhi, in the 2G spectrum allocation case by a special CBI court on Thursday.

“We have sensitised the beat staff around the former CAG’s residence. There were no cases of stone-pelting outside his residence. Some protesters were detained briefly and later released,” said DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.

  1. H
    harun
    Dec 24, 2017 at 6:07 am
    Rai over did it and ended getting a Padma bushan as well
