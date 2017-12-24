Security up at ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s home after protests

Following Protests outside former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai’s house, the Delhi Police have beefed up security outside his residence.

Police had earlier detained around 35-40 protesters who had gathered outside Rai’s house in southwest Delhi.

They were staging a protest against the acquittal of all 18 accused, including DMK leaders A Raja and K Kanimozhi, in the 2G spectrum allocation case by a special CBI court on Thursday.

“We have sensitised the beat staff around the former CAG’s residence. There were no cases of stone-pelting outside his residence. Some protesters were detained briefly and later released,” said DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App