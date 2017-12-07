Security guard’s son among seven held for killing four women at Mansarovar Park

Police said the accused did a recce of the sprawling Mansarovar Park mansion about 10 days before the murders. (Express) Police said the accused did a recce of the sprawling Mansarovar Park mansion about 10 days before the murders. (Express)

Two months after four women and a security guard were murdered at a sprawling Mansarovar Park mansion, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said it had cracked the case with the arrest of the guard’s son, son-in-law and five associates.

Police claimed the guard was one of the conspirators, but the accused killed him too, fearing he might confess during questioning. The women — Urmila Jindal (78) and her three daughters, Sangeeta Gupta (52), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (45) — lived with about 40 members of their extended family at the residential complex, spread over 24,000 sq feet. They were found with their throats slit on October 7. Their first-floor flat had been ransacked.

The body of the security guard, Rakesh (56), was found on the ground floor.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar identified the accused as Vikash (26), Anuj (25), Sunny (22), Vikas (23), Neeraj (37), Nitin and Deepak. Anuj is a resident of Baghpat, while the others are residents of Ghaziabad.

Police said they have recovered jewellery and Rs 50,000 from their possession.

JCP Kumar said Rakesh’s son-in-law Vikash and son Anuj hatched the plot after the guard suggested the idea. “A few days before the murder, Rakesh visited his home in Baghpat and told the two that they could barge into the women’s house and decamp with cash and jewellery. They did a recce 10 days before the crime,” said Kumar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik lauded the “excellent piece of work by his team in solving a blind case”. “I have felicitated the team and will reward them as well,” said Patnaik, who had visited the crime spot after the murders.

Since about 40 family members live in the mansion, police had initially probed the property dispute angle as the motive for the murders. The family members were questioned by at least 25 teams of the Delhi Police.

“Subsequently, injuries inflicted on the victims and the autopsy report suggested the killer was familiar with the human anatomy,” said Kumar.

“While probing this lead, it came to light that Vikash worked at GTB Hospital as a sweeper. His movements were tracked and the persons he was in touch with were questioned by the police. Subsequently, he broke down during questioning and confessed,” said Kumar.

According to police, Vikash, Anuj and their associates came to Jindal’s house around 2 am. Rakesh opened the gate and he took Vikash and Anuj to Urmila’s flat. When Nupur came to the door, Vikash overpowered her and dragged her to a room, where he allegedly slit her throat. The six others then entered the flat, while Rakesh stood guard outside.

Police said the men allegedly stabbed the women to death, broke open the almirah and took the cash and jewellery. Before fleeing, however, Vikash slit Rakesh’s throat.

