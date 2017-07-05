Security guard killed in two-wheeler showroom in Rohini

A 30-year-old security guard at a two-wheeler showroom was stabbed to death with a screwdriver inside his workplace in Rohini district’s Begumpur area. Police said the accused decamped with a motorbike and the CCTV camera installed inside the showroom. Confirming the incident, DCP (Rohini district) Rishi Pal said a case of murder has been registered and they have started investigation into the case.

The incident came to light around 7 am Tuesday, after the showroom was found unlocked, and the body of Sriprakash alias Pappu was found lying there with at least 12 stab wounds. “Pappu hailed from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Delhi alone. He used to stay in the showroom at night,” said a police officer.

“The digital voice recorder of the CCTV cameras, installed inside and outside the showroom, was kept on the first floor, inside a room. The accused broke the lock of the door and took away the records, so that police cannot trace them,” added the officer.

