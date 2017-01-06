Security guard held for stealing employer’s dog in Delhi

The dog, Baba, was found in Bulandshahr The dog, Baba, was found in Bulandshahr

Angry over being scolded by his employer, a security guard stole his owner’s five-year-old dog from northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area and escaped to his hometown in Bulandshahr. The accused has been caught and the dog was recovered from his home town, said police.

Police sources said, on January 3, 75-year-old Roshan Lal Gupta, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase 1, approached the local police station and lodged a complaint that his dog, named Baba, had been taken away by his security guard, Manish.

Watch What Else Is making News

“Since I wasn’t feeling well, my security guard had taken Baba – a boxer – out for a walk,” Gupta said in his complaint. A case of theft was lodged and a probe was launched. Gupta also told police that he called up Manish several times but he did not respond.

An officer said a police team contacted the placement agency through which Manish was hired and police managed to get the address of the accused.

“A team was rushed to Manish’s house on Thursday and the dog was recovered,” added the officer. During interrogation Manish told police that Gupta’s son had scolded him a few days back and he wanted to teach them a lesson.