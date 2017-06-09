‘Security first, but US issuing student visas’

George Hogeman Consul General, US Embassy, New Delhi during the Student Visa Day 2017 on Thursday. Express photo by Oinam Anand. George Hogeman Consul General, US Embassy, New Delhi during the Student Visa Day 2017 on Thursday. Express photo by Oinam Anand.

Emphasising that security is the number one priority for the US while granting visas, the Consul General, New Delhi, Thursday said an “overwhelming majority” of student applicants from India were getting their visas.

“Security is our number one priority when adjudicating visas. Our obligation is to ensure the security of the United States. We will not issue a visa to anyone who we think is a threat to people of the US,” Consul General George Hogeman said, addressing the press at the US Embassy’s Annual Student

Visa Day, held to “celebrate education ties between India and the US”. More than 4,000 students attended the event held in Delhi. Similar events were held at US embassies in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“The government is publishing new rules for heightened screening. Whether someone needs to answer these additional questions is decided at the time of the interview and that will only apply to a very small number of students. An overwhelming majority of students do get visa,” Hogeman added.

Chargé d’Affaires Mary Kay Carlson said 1,66,000 Indian students were currently enrolled in US institutes of higher education — up from 1,00,000, two years ago.

