Security beefed up in Delhi after Lenin, Periyar statues vandalised

The police are also making a list of sensitive and highly sensitive statues which may be harmed by the miscreants. (Representational) The police are also making a list of sensitive and highly sensitive statues which may be harmed by the miscreants. (Representational)

Delhi Police have beefed up security around the statues of various freedom fighters and historical leaders across the city, in the wake of vandalism of statues in other states.

On Wednesday afternoon a wireless message from the police headquarters sent to the 14 district police heads to brief the station house officers (SHO) of their areas to beef up the security and deploy the policemen around the statues.

The police are also making a list of sensitive and highly sensitive statues which may be harmed by the miscreants. “Alerts have been declared and adequate number of personnel have been deployed around the statutes. If anyone found to be creating chaos, will be dealt with the strict action,” said a district DCP who did not wish to be named.

The vandalism began after the Lenin’s statue was bulldozed down allegedly by BJP supporters in Tripura. Later, reports of vandalism of statues of other ideologues from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also started coming in.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd