Security at Kerala House upped after beef fest rumours

At Kerala House, Saturday. (Express/Amit Mehra) At Kerala House, Saturday. (Express/Amit Mehra)

The Jantar Mantar Road in the capital, where Kerala House is located, turned into a virtual fortress on Saturday evening as rumours started doing the rounds that a “beef fest” was going to be held there. All roads leading to Kerala House were sealed as well.

More than 50 police officers were deployed in the area from around 5 pm onwards. When contacted, Vishwas Mehta, Resident Commissioner of Kerala House, said, “We heard rumours that some people wanted to organise a beef party inside. They are probably affiliated to a political party. We don’t want any such event to be organised inside or outside Kerala House.”

This “cautionary move” of police deployment comes a few days after members of an alleged cow vigilante group barged into Kerala House protesting against the ‘beef festivals’ in Kerala. “We got a letter from Kerala House, which mentioned that there was a rumour of a beef party to be held today by members of a political party, but it wasn’t confirmed,” says B K Singh, DCP (New Delhi district).

Kerala House was in the news in 2015 as well, when Delhi Police raided its canteen after they received a complaint that beef was allegedly being served there. The Kerala government and the canteen authorities had denied the charge, saying it was buffalo meat.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App