Secure each woman to the extent you secure us: Delhi HC to police

Delhi High Court. (File) Delhi High Court. (File)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday urged the police to “secure each woman to the extent you secure us (judges)”, and said it was “willing to forsake” its own security for safety on university campuses. The observations by a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Najmi Waziri were made during the hearing of a plea initiated by it on an alleged assault on the Dean and professors of the Delhi University’s Law Faculty by some students last year.

The bench said “a sense of security” was missing on DU campus, especially among women and students, and directed the police to ensure that people felt safe there. It chastised the police for taking over a year to lodge FIRs in connection with the incidents and directed it to ensure there was no recurrence. “We are not interested in how you do it. We are interested in the results, that women and others feel secure while moving around the campus.

The Constitution empowers you (police) to ensure the safety of the people. We don’t need to tell you what the Constitution says. So just do it,” the bench said. It said lack of immediate action by police was the reason why people took to such crimes and this had to change.

The bench appointed an amicus curiae to assist it in determining the causes of such “unsavoury incidents”, the “systemic failure” as well as “the complicity of the Delhi police officers and DU”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App