Section of Delhi University professors, students allege harassment

A section of Delhi University professors and students of the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC) on Saturday alleged harassment by a group of men claiming to be members of the DUSU. An FIR has been filed at the Maurice Nagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by the professors.

According to Ashu Mishra, an assistant professor of humanities and social sciences, a group of men, who claimed to be DUSU members, were frequenting the CIC for the past few days and causing “inconvenience to women students by stalking them”. “We received complaints from two women students about their misbehaviour and one of our professors intervened today and asked for their ID cards.

“Immediately the group started heckling and harassing our colleague,” Mishra said, claiming that a student who tried to take a video of the incident was also harassed. The Maurice Nagar Police Station has confirmed that an FIR has been filed and that the matter was being investigated However, they refused to divulge information.

