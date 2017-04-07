SEC rejects nearly 40 per cent of nominations filed for the MCD polls

Of over 4,500 nominations received for the upcoming civic elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) has rejected nearly 40 per cent after scrutiny of documents was completed.

Six candidates of the BJP, one from Congress and 24 candidates of the newly formed Swaraj India were rejected by the SEC. A total of 476 candidates have been rejected in the North, 550 in the South and 254 in the East.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation met L-G Anil Baijal Thursday alleging that the state government was pressurising SEC officials to reject nomination papers of BJP candidates for “frivolous reasons”.

Ravinder Negi from Vinod Nagar , Jamal Haider from Abul Fazal Enclave, Sanju Bala from Baprola, Manju Chhabra from Kishanganj, Rinki Kumari from Lado Sarai and Saroj Singh from Trilokpuri are the rejected BJP candidates. From the Congress party, Dwarka A candidate Sudha Sinha had her papers rejected since the person proposing her name was the resident of a different ward. Congress’ covering candidate for the area was also rejected for the same reasons.

Maximum 763 nominations out of over 1,700 were rejected for 104 wards in the South. “All candidates of Swaraj India are being considered as independents since the party is yet to be officially recognised,” an SEC official stated.

