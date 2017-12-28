Seats not declared: Child rights panel summons SDMC

“This is my fourth letter regarding data for status of implementation of Section 12 (1)(c) of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, in private schools.” “This is my fourth letter regarding data for status of implementation of Section 12 (1)(c) of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, in private schools.”

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued summons to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for failing to declare the seats in private schools regulated by them. The Delhi High Court had, in 2016, directed all three corporations to declare seats in private schools regulated by them under Section 12 (1)(c) of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, on their portal. Under this section, the schools are to reserve 25% seats under the Economically Weaker Section/ Disadvantaged (EWS/ DG) category.

A petition was moved in court after private schools regulated by the civic body started denying admissions under the category. There are 1,100 private schools under the corporations, of which about 250 fall under SDMC. The summon, by DCPCR member Anurag Kundu, has been issued as the deadline for the implementation of the court order falls on December 31, 2017.

“This is my fourth letter regarding data for status of implementation of Section 12 (1)(c) of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, in private schools. I have followed up with officials but they have not got back to us with a proper response in the last 45 days,” Kundu said. About 3,000 children can get admissions under this category.

The corporation has been asked to provide yearwise data of the implementation of the 25% seats in the schools, the reasons for non-submission of the data and the plans through which the HC order will be complied with during the summons. The commission has threatened action under the Civil Procedure Code if these information are not provided. A senior SDMC official said, “As per the DCPCR’s direction, we have told the schools to give the data and we are in the process of gathering information. There is a lot of confusion.”

