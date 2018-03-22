Searching for cricket ball, two children drown in Delhi’s Jaitpur canal

Representational image Representational image

Two children drowned in a canal in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur when they went looking for a cricket ball that had fallen into the water on Wednesday. Police said the bodies of the two children, Vishesh (12) and Abhishek (12), were fished out by the Boat Club and handed over to Delhi Police.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that soon after receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

It took more than one hour to pull the children out of the canal. The eyewitness in the case, Vikas Kumar, said he was on his way to work when he spotted a hand reaching out from the water. “Several people had gathered at the spot but they did nothing. If someone had tried to find a rope, the children could have been saved,” Kumar alleged.

“Their ball had fallen into the water. One of the boys entered the canal and drowned. Seeing his friend drowning, the other boy jumped into the canal to help him. But he drowned as well,” said a police officer.

