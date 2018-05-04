Sealing: Traders body writes to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, says monitoring committee ‘dictatorial’

The traders body, in the letter written to Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also claimed that the sealing drive conducted recently at Chattarpur, Amar Colony and Rajouri Garden was done at the behest of the monitoring committee without furnishing any prior notice. (Source: PTI) The traders body, in the letter written to Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also claimed that the sealing drive conducted recently at Chattarpur, Amar Colony and Rajouri Garden was done at the behest of the monitoring committee without furnishing any prior notice. (Source: PTI)

Distressed over sealing of their shops, a traders body today wrote to Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleging that the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee is “dictatorial” and “anarchic” in their working. The BJP-ruled civic bodies have undertaken sealing drive initiated by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Commercial premises have been sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in the master plan.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in the letter also asserted that the monitoring committee has become an institution in itself and that it was “commanding orders on constitutional agencies such as the MCD, DDA, Delhi Police, NDMC etc under the guise of powers of the Supreme Court”.

READ | Supreme Court lashes out at Centre, says ‘you cannot go on destroying Delhi’

“We wish to bring to your kind notice (to) the dictatorial and discretionary attitude of the monitoring committee in matter of sealing of shops and taking other penal actions in Delhi against traders, and people in general,” the letter read. The traders body, in the letter, also claimed that the sealing drive conducted recently at Chattarpur, Amar Colony and Rajouri Garden was done at the behest of the monitoring committee without furnishing any prior notice.

“The sealing team did not even made an attempt to verify whether the property to be sealed is legal or illegal. Simply on the orders of the monitoring committee the shops were sealed. Same thing happened in other areas of Delhi also,” the letter to the minister stated.

The BJP-ruled civic bodies have undertaken sealing drive initiated by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Commercial premises have been sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in the master plan.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App