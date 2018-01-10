Sealing in Defence Colony yielded Rs 17 crore in two weeks for SDMC

About 50 eateries were sealed in Defence Colony market on December 22. Amit Mehra About 50 eateries were sealed in Defence Colony market on December 22. Amit Mehra

The sealing of about 50 eateries at the upscale Defence Colony market on December 22, for allegedly not paying conversion charges, yielded Rs 17 crore for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation between December 22 and January 8.

Between April 1 and December 22, the civic body made Rs 70 crore in conversion charges, or about Rs 7.7 crore a month. A senior SDMC official said that following the action in Defence Colony, traders from across south Delhi have come forward “in overwhelming numbers” to pay conversion charges, with the maximum being collected from SDMC’s central zone, which has markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Amar Colony and South Extension.

The south zone, which has areas such as Saket, Vasant Kunj, Green Park and Hauz Khas under its jurisdiction, comes second in the collection of conversion charges, which is paid to use a residential building for commercial purposes.

“We received Rs 17 crore in just around 15 days. Before that, we did not receive this much in even a month,” the official said.

According to the corporation’s data, it received Rs 6.18 crore from the central zone, Rs 5.72 crore from the south zone, Rs 4.6 crore from the west zone and Rs 91 lakh from Najafgarh zone between December 22 and January 8 in conversion charges.

SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the strict action in Defence Colony had prompted people to take corrective steps. “However, I request people to come forward and pay their taxes so there is no need for such action. I would also like to request the authorities to issue clear-cut guidelines so that traders do not face any problem.”

The Defence Colony sealing exercise had also opened a Pandora’s box for the corporation, with traders alleging that they had already paid the conversion charges, and the AAP, which is in the opposition in SDMC, alleging that

the BJP-ruled body was harassing traders. After an uproar by traders against the sealing, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last week released a notification, fixing the conversion charges at Rs 22,274 per square metre.

“Conversion charges for Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market, Green Park Extension, etc shall be fixed as Rs 22,274 per sqm for conversion from residential to commercial,” the notification read. The ministry, in its notification, also fixed the date of the availability of the conversion scheme till June 30, 2018, which means traders have a six-month window to pay it.

