Delhi sealing drive: New wing of Gymkhana Club sealed

Citing unauthorised construction, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Thursday sealed the new wing of Gymkhana Club. The new wing was allegedly built without approval from the council and Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC). The new wing, inaugurated in September last year, has an aqua club, swimming pool, gymnasium, massage and spa centre.

Sources said it was sealed because the club administration had shifted it to another location in the same campus without seeking the approval from authorities concerned.

On February 13, 2015, a proposal with the original location was approved by the DUAC in a meeting.

However, according to the minutes of a DUAC meeting, held on December 6 last year, a proposal to change the location was forwarded by the NDMC for consideration. The proposal was scrutinised and it was found that the location of the swimming pool and the sports facility block had been changed. “The DUAC did not agree to the proposal. It was then decided to return the proposal to the NDMC without approval,” the minutes of the DUAC meeting read.

Amar Sinha, acting secretary of the Club, said, “We had only changed the location by around 15 yards, but there had been no change in the design and structure of the building. The location was changed as concerns were raised about the security of the Prime Minister, who lives in the next building, by the SPG. Officials of NDMC were present during these meetings but no objections were raised then.” He added that the club administration will submit to the NDMC that they had been party to the meeting in which the decision to change the location was taken.

Sources, however, said that the club administration went ahead with the construction, and by the time the file went to the DUAC and the fire department, the building was almost complete. The new wing of the Gymkhana Club was constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Sinha said, “The security of the Prime Minister is paramount for us, so we took the decision. The council should consider this fact.”

