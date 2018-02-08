Sealing drive in Connaught Place, basements of 10 establishments shut

The sealing drive was ordered against misuse of residential properties for commercial use, non-payment of “user conversion charge” and unauthorised construction. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) The sealing drive was ordered against misuse of residential properties for commercial use, non-payment of “user conversion charge” and unauthorised construction. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The sealing drive by the municipal corporations reached Connaught Place on Tuesday, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealing basements of 10 establishments in the area. The action was taken on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee looking into the issue.

A senior official of NDMC said the sealing action began on Tuesday in M and N Blocks of Connaught Place.

“Basements of 10 properties, that include N33/14, N33/14 (office of City Air Service), N33/8 (basement sealed and notice pasted), N33/14A (a tour planner’s office), N1 C024 (travel agent’s office), have been sealed,” he said.

Other properties that were sealed include N5A (there was a kitchen in basement of a service agency), N41/2 (office and dormitory), M3 AVG (courier service office) and two basement offices of M2, one of which was structurally unfit, the official added.

The sealing drive was ordered against misuse of residential properties for commercial use, non-payment of “user conversion charge” and unauthorised construction.

Earlier, the NDMC had launched a crackdown on parts of 16 establishments for misusing terrace space in the posh Khan Market, which also falls under their jurisdiction.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App