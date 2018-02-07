AAP demands changes to amendments in Delhi Master Plan, wants civic bodies to build parking lots

DDA last month moved to finalise amendments to the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to provide immediate relief to traders facing the brunt of sealing drive. (Express photo) DDA last month moved to finalise amendments to the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to provide immediate relief to traders facing the brunt of sealing drive. (Express photo)

With bypolls in 20 Assembly constituencies looming in Delhi, AAP on Wednesday proposed further changes to the ammendments in the Master Plan 2021 that the Centre has decided in order to provide relief to traders. Among the changes recommended by AAP is the rider regarding parking spaces. AAP MLA and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) member Somnath Bharti said parking facilities had to be built by the BJP-ruled civic agencies.

“On the issue of mandatory parking on the ground floor, I suggest to change it to parking in the area and if parking is not available anywhere in the area, then declare it as pedestrian shopping street. Parking facility has to be built by SDMC,” Bharti said, while submitting the government’s proposals to the DDA.

However, DDA had proposed “to provide uniform FAR in shop-cum-residence plots/complexes at par with residential plots as given on mixed use street, which will depend on size of the plot and subject to availability of parking”. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which controls the DDA, moved last month to finalise amendments to the Delhi Master Plan 2021 to provide immediate relief to traders, allowing uniform floor area ratio (FAR) across localities and reducing the conversion charges to help traders facing sealing action.

Bharti further argued that since any amendment in the Master Plan would have “effects” on the “architecture of Delhi”, views of resident welfare associations should be taken. The AAP MLA also said traders carrying out business from buldings having FAR beyond legal residential norms also required protection and a one-time exemption for all commercial buildings should be allowed.

“DDA must ensure that other than dobule the original demand of conversion charges, no other charges should be asked for and conversion charges should be same for different local shopping centres,” Bharti further said. Instead of the proposed amendment that says “changes will apply for commercial markets notified by local body or GNCTD”, Bharti suggested that this should simply be for “commercial markets, notified or not notified because identification and notification itself will take months and if the market is left out by mistake, exemptions will not be available for those markets”. The present scenario, he said, would be “a big problem and time consuming process”.

Further, Bharti said that in E, F, G category of colonies and roads, which have 70 per cent or higher occupancies by domestric industries, should be declared commercial and notified with immediate effect. Earlier, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “We are in the process of amending the Master Plan to resolve the issue. DDA would file an affidavit in the Supreme Court.”

