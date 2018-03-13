Sealing: BJP-AAP colluding with each other, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Express photo) Rahul Gandhi (Express photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP and the AAP of “collusion” on the ongoing “sealing drive” issue and asked both the parties to stop blaming each other and find an immediate solution to the problem.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal shot back, asking the Congress chief to raise the “sealing issue” in Parliament and force the BJP to take steps to stop the drive, which he said his party would support.

“Stop the drama of allegations and counter-allegations on the issue of sealing in Delhi. The traders are suffering a lot due to the collusion and fake fight between the BJP and the AAP. “Both the parties should find an immediate solution to the problem, instead of gaining political mileage out of it,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Replying to the tweet, Kejriwal wrote, “I urge u to kindly raise sealing issue strongly in current session of Parliament and force BJP to take all steps necessary to stop sealing n open sealed shops. AAP will support any such effort (sic).”

The sealing drive in the national capital has hit the traders, who have been agitating against it.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App