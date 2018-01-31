Seal illegal slaughterhouses, can lead to plane crash: BJP councillor to L-G

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal (File Photo) Delhi L-G Anil Baijal (File Photo)

BJP leader and chairman of the Public Health Committee in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to seal or demolish illegal slaughterhouses in R K Puram and Rangpuri Pahari. His reason: They can lead to plane crashes.

“In Indira Market, Ekta Vihar, there are many illegal meat houses and dhabas operating and shop owners throw waste meat in nearby drains. This is the main cause of increasing bird activities in the area, which can result in air crash and many people may lose their lives,” Bhagat Singh Tokas, also the Munirka councillor, wrote in the letter.

“Similarly, in Rangpuri Pahari, there are illegal meat shops, animals are de-skinned, and there is waste dumping due to which lot of waste meat is generated. This area is close to the domestic airport,” he wrote.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I have written a letter to the L-G because the MCD can only issue challans and not get them evicted as DDA is the land owning authority.” He added that the area falls “along the flight route”. The L-G is the chairman of DDA.

The letter also has a copy of the Airfield Environment Management committee’s minutes of meeting from last year, in which DIAL had raised the issue of meat dumping and illegal shops in Rangpuri Pahari, Shahbad Mohammadpur Village and Indira Market. DIAL had raised ‘action points’ for government agencies, including SDMC, DDA and Delhi Police, to respond.

In the status report for Rangpuri Pahari, it was found that sewage waste drain water has accumulated in the open and attracts birds. In R K Puram, it was recorded that “no covered bins or dhalaos have been provided”.

In Shahbad Mohammadpur Village, it was stated that DIAL was ready to provide large dustbins but SDMC has no mechanism for cleaning them.“There has been no action by the DDA despite the meeting, so I have requested the L-G to take action. There are several eagles in these areas now,” Tokas said. DDA could not be contacted for a comment.

