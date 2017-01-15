SDMC to set up bio gas plant in Najafgarh

South Delhi Municipal Corporation South Delhi Municipal Corporation

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to set up a bio gas plant in Najafgarh area with capacity for management of 150 metric tonne dung and kitchen waste refuse per day. The bio gas plant is to be set up over a two acre land near Goyala Dairy Road in Nazafgarh zone of South Delhi Municipal Corporation(SDMC) said a senior municipal corporation officer.

The project will be executed on build, operate and transfer(BOT) basis for 10 years and will be further extendable up to five years with consent of both the parties, the officer said. The project will be implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

In SDMC, cattle waste is generated daily from three dairy colonies- Nangli Dairy, Goyala Dairy and Kakrola Dairy- having more than 2800 dairy plots out of which 1380 dairies are run. There are more than 18300 cattle in the dairies which generate 368 MT cattle dung.

The SDMC commissioner PK Goel said that the bio-gas plant will also manage kitchen waste being generated in and around these dairies. He termed the project as a major initiative under Swachh Bharat Mission and added that it will go a long way in overcoming the state of insanitation in the municipal areas.