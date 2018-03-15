SDMC to introduce uniforms for parking attendants

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to introduce uniforms and identity cards for all parking attendants The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to introduce uniforms and identity cards for all parking attendants

In a crackdown on the parking mafia, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to introduce uniforms and identity cards for all parking attendants.

Mayor of South Corporation, Kamaljeet Shehrawat, said the attendants will have to wear green T-shirts and black pants. A senior official said that the corporation is planning to make uniforms and identity cards mandatory from next month.

“The parking mafia has been a major problem, resulting in loss of revenue of the corporation. This will help people identify legal and illegal parking spaces in south Delhi,” the official said.

As per records, the North corporation earns around Rs 13 crore from parking, the East civic body earns Rs 8 crore, while the South corporation generates a revenue of over Rs 50 crore annually.

