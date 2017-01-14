SDMC to get 300 more people for cleaner toilets

The SDMC will deploy 300 more safai karamcharis for “better maintenance of toilets” in the city. During the current fiscal, 10 safai karamchari suvidha kendras will be constructed in each zone where workers can take rest during breaks.

Efforts are being made to provide better sanitation services in a hundred markets, as part of the SDMC’s Swachh Bharat push.

The SDMC on Friday finalised budget proposals for the current and next fiscals with several announcements. Standing committee chairman Shailender Singh revised revenue targets for the current fiscal to Rs 4,104.13 crore and expenditure to Rs 4,517.80 crore.