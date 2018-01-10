SDMC seals upper floors of 135 shops in Meher Chand Market

Meher Chand Market is home to many plush eateries and boutique shops, and gets a good footfall. Meher Chand Market is home to many plush eateries and boutique shops, and gets a good footfall.

In a massive crackdown against unauthorised construction in the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) today sealed upper floors and basements of 135 shops in the posh Meher Chand Market.

Besides, two banks, both PSUs have been given two days to wind up their operation, a senior SDMC official said. This was the biggest drive so far undertaken by the civic bodies on the instruction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

“Sealing action was taken in 135 of the 153 shops in the Meher Chand Market situated at the Lodi Colony, but their ground floors were spared. Only upper flowers and basements built or used in violation of civic norms were sealed.

“Two banks, the State Bank of India and Dena Bank have been given two days to wind up their operation,” the SDMC said.

The ground floors, built legally, have been spared, the official said. Meher Chand Market is home to many plush eateries and boutique shops, and gets a good footfall.

In nearby upscale Khan Market, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) yesterday sealed 16 commercial establishments in a crackdown against unauthorised construction.

On Moday, the NDMC had sealed the terraces and open spaces of eight major establishments in Khan Market.

On January 5, as many as 56 establishments, including showrooms of automobile majors, in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj were sealed by the SDMC for “misuse” and “encroachment” of property.

