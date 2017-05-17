SDMC relaunches website, Manoj Tiwari stresses on ‘Swachh Bharat’

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday relaunched its website with added features and enhanced look-and-feel, a move seen as part of its image makeover exercise, days ahead of a new team assuming charge. The mayor and the deputy mayor in the SDMC will be elected on May 19, when its new councillors will also be administered the oath of office.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, after launching the website, said, “Under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, we have to remove garbage from all wards within three months.”

The saffron party had swept the high-stakes election to three municipal corporations held on April 23, by winning 181 of the 270 wards.

In SDMC, the BJP has 70 councillors, followed by the AAP with 16 and the Congress 12. Four wards in south Delhi were won by Independent candidates while the SP and the INLD won a ward each. The SDMC has a total of 104 wards.

The BJP emerged victorious in the polls despite facing anti-incumbency and criticism over the issues of sanitation and other civic affairs.

Tiwari said, “For safety of women and girls, we have to identify all dark spot in the wards and LED lights would be installed soon.”

The BJP had fielded all fresh faces in the municipal polls and with this revamped website, it has a fresh face online as well.

The website would also allow taxpayers to query details about their accounts. They can also request for modification in details including mutation or change of name online.

SDMC Commissioner P K Goel said the corporation has already made sanction of building plans and issue of most of the licences, such as general trade licence, health trade licence and factory licence, online.

“There has been a 500 per cent increase in revenue collection from these licences,” he added.

The SDMC said other facilities such as tehbazari fee payment, hawking fee payment, hackney carriage registration and fee payment, have also been made online from today.

The SDMC already has a facility to let pet-owners get their dogs register online.

The three municipal corporation have a common homepage, as was earlier, but now the homepage’s look-and-feel has been significantly enhanced.

From the the homepage, a user can branch out to the individual websites of the three corporations, by clicking on their separate icons.

The look-and-feel of the SDMC website has been enhanced with more facilities and better user interface.

“We do not have any immediate plan to revamp our website. But, we have brought in a lot of facilities online, nonetheless, both in NDMC and EDMC,” a senior civic official said.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat is the BJP’s mayoral nominee in the SDMC. She had trounced the AAP’s Sushma Bansal in Dwarka-B ward by a record margin of 9,866 votes, the highest margin in the entire polls.

Both the mayor and the deputy mayor nominees of the BJP in all the three corporations are set to be elected unopposed.

