SDMC relaunches ‘interactive’ website

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (File photo) South Delhi Municipal Corporation (File photo)

The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday relaunched its website with added features and enhanced look-and-feel, a move seen as part of its image makeover exercise, days ahead of a new team assuming charge. The new website — mcdonline.gov.in — was launched to offer prompt services to the residents of Delhi, officials said.

Terming it “more interactive and informative”, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari launched the website on Wednesday. At the launch event, Tiwari said that “it (the website) provides facility for linking with social media in due course”.

Apart from talking about how Swachh Bharat Abhiyan can be a success, Tiwari, at the launch, also mentioned that “for safety of women and girls, we have to identify all dark spot in wards and LED lights will be installed immediately”.

Besides the three Additional Commissioners, South Delhi Mayor Shyam Sharma, Chairman of Standing Committee Shailender Singh Monti, Leader of House Subhash Arya, and Commissioner Dr Puneet Kumar Goel were present at the inauguration function. At the event, an e-mutation service was also launched.

Singh said, “People have been facing difficulty in visiting the offices of the Property Tax Department and getting the mutation done in their favour. The new system of e-mutation has been introduced wherein the applications can be filed online with all supporting documents.” He added that the queries, if any, will also be raised only online, and the mutation certificate will also be issued online.

