SDMC mayor wants Arvind Kejriwal to release pending funds

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation Monday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release pending funds. The newly elected mayor, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with deputy mayor Kailash Sankala and other members of the corporation said that the “delay in release of funds is causing delay in completion of projects”.

“The government has refused to implement the recommendations of the Fourth Finance Commission. But, the funds that are currently given to us are even lesser than the recommendations of the Third Commission,” Sehrawat said.

The three corporations are entitled to 10.5 per cent of the state’s collection of taxes. However, all corporations have stated that they receive no more than nine per cent. This 1.5 per cent difference was given out as Municipal Reform Fund (MRF), and is subject to e-governance reforms by the corporations.

