SDMC idea: Beneath Nehru Place flyover, try your hand at music

Next time you cross Nehru Place, don’t be surprised if you spot musical instruments beneath the flyover. Set up for the first time by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), passersby can try their hand at playing instruments such as the conga, babel drum and cadenza.

“The idea is to create a park-like ambiance in the space under flyovers, which are usually frequented by anti-social elements and squatters,” an SDMC official said. A total of Rs 62 lakh was spent on sprucing up the 190×25 metre area, the official said.

Officials said the south civic body has also beautified the 160×50 metre space beneath the Kalkaji flyover at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

While the boundary sports fancy grills, the space also has a paved footpath lined with shrubs and grass and sculptures set in the middle of a grass-lined avenue.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who inaugurated the project on Sunday, said the south corporation should explore more areas in order to replicate the project.

The civic body has so far developed spaces under 12 flyovers at a cost of Rs 7.82 crore, such as Lajpat Nagar (ring road), South Extension (ring road), Savitri flyover (outer ring road), Africa Avenue (outer ring road), Sarai Kale Khan (ring road), Nehru Place (outer ring road), Kalkaji (opposite Kalkaji Mandir), Bijwasan, Palam, Tilak Nagar, Mayapuri (ring road) and Raja Garden (ring road). It has also developed Jamunwala Park and Rock Garden park.

