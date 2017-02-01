SDMC didn’t start any key infra project: Oppn leader

South Delhi Municipal Corporation South Delhi Municipal Corporation

Initiating discussions on the last budget in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s current term, leader of the opposition Farhad Suri alleged that the ruling party had not started “a single new infrastructure project of any significance in the last five years”.

He said the corporation had failed to finish certain projects that were meant to be completed ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Pointing out reduced spending in key sectors — health, education and sanitation — Suri said the corporation had spent 25 per cent less on average on such obligatory functions. He also alleged that every year, budget estimates are prepared in a “haphazard” manner.

He said Rs 298 crore remained unspent in the last financial year and in the current one, only 58 per cent of planned funds had been spent. “How does the corporation plan to spend remaining funds with only a month to go?” he said.