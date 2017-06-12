SDMC delegation meets Arvind Kejriwal, demands release of funds

The Delhi Mayor requested Arvind Kejriwal to instruct the PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department to complete desilting work. The Delhi Mayor requested Arvind Kejriwal to instruct the PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department to complete desilting work.

An SDMC delegation led by Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Monday called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought release of “amount pending” to it under the Third Delhi State Finance Commission, besides discussing the issue of desilting. The other members of the delegation were Deputy Mayor Kailash Sankala and Standing Committee members Bhupender Gupta and Shikha Roy.

The delegation also apprised the CM of steps being taken to tackle vector-borne diseases and presented a three-month action plan on it. “The mayor and other leaders stressed upon the need of release of amount pending to SDMC under the third Delhi State Finance Commission and grant-in-aid,” the SDMC said in a statement.

“In view of the due amount not being released, the SDMC has been facing problems to expedite its projects,” Sehrawat was quoted as saying in the statement. She also requested Kejriwal to instruct the PWD and other agencies to undertake proper road repair works and filling of potholes to address the problem of water-logging.

The mayor also requested him to instruct the PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department to complete desilting work since the corporation’s share of “work is about to be completed in a couple of days”. Sankla said drains like Najafgarh’s of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and other drains of PWD have “not been desilted”. Rai said traffic police has identified 350 spots which are prone to water-logging. These spots need to be fixed by the PWD, she said.

