SDMC approves increase in allowance of councillors

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Tuesday passed a resolution to increase monthly meeting allowances of councillors from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 per meeting. The move is, however, subject to clearance from the state government.

Arguing that councillors too are elected representatives, and need operational costs to run offices, the Mayor and the House approved the increase of honorariums for all members. MCD office-bearers only get honorariums, not salaries, sources said.

Office-bearers such as Mayors, Standing Committee chairpersons, Leaders of the House and the Opposition will be entitled to an honorarium of Rs 15,000 while other councillors will get Rs 10,000 a month. Councillors will receive Rs 1,000 for attending each meeting. Additional allowances will also be provided such as Rs 6,000 for office expenses, Rs 5,000 to hire a computer operator and Rs 5,000 for refreshments. SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “Phones and laptops are essential. These will be provided on the condition that they are returned when their term ends.”

