Scuffle breaks out at south Delhi school

Mother’s International School, Aurobindo Marg (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Mother’s International School, Aurobindo Marg (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A minor scuffle broke out between two groups of students of Mother’s International School, Aurobindo Marg, Saturday afternoon, police said. According to police, the two groups got into a fight, following which one group began to chase the other on the school premises.

“One group, which included girls, were chasing and beating up two boys,” an eyewitness told police. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the school made a PCR call.

A police team reached the school and brought the situation under control. “There was a minor scuffle. Parents of the students involved were called in. Everything was brought under control once police arrived,” Biswal said.

